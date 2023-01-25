English
    India extends invitation to Pakistan foreign minister to join SCO meeting in Goa: Report

    News18
    January 25, 2023 / 09:27 AM IST
    Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif (File photo)

    India has reached out to Islamabad earlier this month extending an invitation to foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to visit Goa in May to attend join the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) foreign ministers, the Indian Express said in a report.

    The report pointed out that the invitation comes days after Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif admitted that Pakistan wants to live in peace with India and has learnt its lesson from three wars.

    The Indian Express report said that the tentative dates for the visit are May 4 and May 5. It also said that if Pakistan accepts the invitation it will be the first time in 12 years that a foreign minister from the neighbouring country will visit India after Hina Rabbani Khar, who visited in 2011.

    The foreign ministers of China and Russia will also be invited along with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. This also means Qin Gang, China’s new foreign minister, will also visit Goa in May.