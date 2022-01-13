India, China agree on early resolution of pending issues at LAC to restore peace

The 14th round of the India-China Corps Commander level meeting, which was held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side on January 12 was inconclusive, with neither side reaching a conclusion on pending disengagement efforts at remaining friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

However, both India and China reached a consensus on the need to follow the guidance of the respective leaders of their nation to restore peace at the borders.

Representatives from defense and foreign affairs establishments of both nations were present at the meeting that went on for 13 hours.

Also read: India closely monitoring bridge coming up in areas illegally occupied by China: MEA

A joint statement issued by India and China about the 14th Corps Commander level talks read: “The two sides had a frank and in-depth exchange of views for the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector. They agreed that both sides should follow the guidance provided by the State Leaders and work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.”

“It was noted that this would help in restoration of peace and tranquility along the LAC in the Western Sector and enable progress in bilateral relations.”

The neighbouring nations that have been engaged in scattered skirmishes also agreed to “consolidate on the previous outcomes and take effective efforts to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector including during winter”.

In the meanwhile, both countries will stay in close contact and maintain dialogue via military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.

India and China were locked in a military standoff at multiple friction points in eastern Ladakh since early May last year. However, they completed the withdrawal of troops and weapons from the North and South banks of Pangong lake in February following a series of military and diplomatic talks.

The two sides are now engaged in talks to extend the disengagement process to the remaining friction points. India has been particularly pressing for disengagement of troops in Hot Springs, Gogra, and Depsang.