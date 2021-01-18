In Pictures | Dense fog engulfs parts of Delhi, reduces visibility

Delhi remained engulfed in a layer of dense fog early on January 18. The visibility remained low. These pictures are from Kashmiri Gate and Majnu Ka Tilla. (Image: Twitter/ANI)

Dense fog engulfed Delhi early on January 18. The visibility remained low, as can be seen in these pictures from Kashmiri Gate and Majnu Ka Tilla areas of the national capital. (Image: Twitter/ANI)

The average temperature in the city dropped to as low as 8 degrees Celsius on the night of January 17. (Image: Twitter/ANI)

At 7 am on January 18, the air quality index in New Delhi was 345, with PM2.5 at 193. According to most parameters, AQI between 301 and 400 is considered "very poor". (Image: Twitter/ANI)