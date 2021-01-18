MARKET NEWS

In Pictures | Dense fog engulfs parts of Delhi, reduces visibility

The average temperature in Delhi fell to as low as 8 degrees Celsius in the intervening night of January 17-18.

Moneycontrol News
January 18, 2021 / 09:59 AM IST
Delhi remained engulfed in a layer of dense fog early on January 18. The visibility remained low. These pictures are from Kashmiri Gate and Majnu Ka Tilla. (Image: Twitter/ANI)

Delhi remained engulfed in a layer of dense fog early on January 18. The visibility remained low. These pictures are from Kashmiri Gate and Majnu Ka Tilla. (Image: Twitter/ANI)

Delhi remained engulfed in a layer of dense fog early on January 18. The visibility remained low. These pictures are from Kashmiri Gate and Majnu Ka Tilla. (Image: Twitter/ANI) Dense fog engulfed Delhi early on January 18. The visibility remained low, as can be seen in these pictures from Kashmiri Gate and Majnu Ka Tilla areas of the national capital. (Image: Twitter/ANI)

The average temperature in the national capital fell to as low as 8 degrees Celsius in the intervening night of January 17-18. (Image: Twitter/ANI) The average temperature in the city dropped to as low as 8 degrees Celsius on the night of January 17. (Image: Twitter/ANI)

At 7.00 am on January 18, the air quality index in New Delhi was 345. PM2.5 was 193. According to most parameters, AQI between 301 and 400 is considered "very poor". (Image: Twitter/ANI) At 7 am on January 18, the air quality index in New Delhi was 345, with PM2.5 at 193. According to most parameters, AQI between 301 and 400 is considered "very poor". (Image: Twitter/ANI)

These pictures are from Kashmiri Gate and Majnu Ka Tilla in Delhi. (Image: Twitter/ANI) The city has been experiencing thick fog in the last few days, leaving residents longing for the sun. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Delhi #India #Weather
first published: Jan 18, 2021 09:59 am

