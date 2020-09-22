In cricket-crazy India, a football club is leading the charge in helping small businesses crawl back to normalcy

It is a well-documented fact that small businesses are bearing the brunt of the coronavirus outbreak. With people forced to stay indoors and the fear of contracting the virus likely to stay embedded in the minds until a vaccine is widely available, a lot of livelihoods are at stake in a country where the informal workforce is left to fend for itself in a crisis.

A pandemic changes a lot of things. But does it have the power to change practices and dogma? In this context, sports in a society can play a stirring role in helping it unshackle the state of lethargy brought on by unforeseen circumstances.

Bengaluru FC, the football club owned by the JSW Group and formed in 2013, has made a distinctive mark for itself in the Indian football circuit through its astute functioning and exceptional performances on the field. Having talismanic footballer Sunil Chhetri in the squad has helped them create a passionate fanbase and the club has been able to forge an extraordinary bond with the supporters.



Atul sees a #BackOnOurFeet story on the BFC handles. Atul goes over to support the small business he's read about. Be like Atul. ♥️ https://t.co/Jckbs65IRV

— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) September 4, 2020

Building on its connect with the fans, the club has embarked on a campaign aimed at helping small businesses recover from the COVID-19 setback. The club aims to use its social media reach to put the spotlight on local businesses in and around the city.

It has picked people and businesses that have a connection with the club and aims to promote those that have a trickle-down effect in the community – those that source their raw materials and goods from other local businesses.



SK Thampan narrates the story behind the Oreo Shake, a chocolatey quencher that gave Chetta's Juice Center celebrity status from its tiny space on Markham Road, how he landed up in Bangalore and why things have been difficult since the lockdown.#BackOnOurFeet #WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/gyTf9Gv2xR — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) September 3, 2020





We're open to suggestions! Send in your nominees for small businesses that you believe deserves the #BackOnOurFeet push and we'll look to put the word out there, about as many as we can! Click here: https://t.co/BBdvPNjvFl #WeAreBFC #FansFirst #BackOnOurFeet pic.twitter.com/0DaWP3B4JA

— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) September 1, 2020

An initiative like this gives credence to the theory that sports teams also have an integral role to play in a society.

In India, the adulation enjoyed by teams and cricketers in Indian Premier League can be matched only by movie stars.

So, have the teams and cricketers missed out an opportunity to help society?

Harish Bijoor, brand guru and founder, Harish Bijoor Consults, feels Bengaluru FC’s initiative comes from their owners, sets the benchmark for bigger sports (read: cricket) and he would love to see this effort resonating with IPL teams.

"This initiative by Bengaluru FC is very good and it comes from the DNA of JSW. JSW has it in to look at causes. In the current environment, an initiative like this is a big positive. Football is still small despite Bengaluru FC being big in its own way. This should now resonate in every sport, particularly in cricket and especially in the IPL."

"I would love to see people laying these kind of pathways which will create positivity in the ‘hurt’ segment of the Indian economy. This segment comprises avid viewers of cricket and it is only right to give back to that segment. I definitely want a big mirror to be held to IPL and all of cricket," he told Moneycontrol.

Small football clubs are closer to the market than larger establishments like IPL teams.

Bijoor believes Bengaluru FC's efforts should inspire Royal Challengers Bangalore – the IPL team from the city – to come up with a similar initiative as they command a far bigger fan following.

"Every club plays its role within its own hinterland. I believe RCB can take a cue from Bengaluru FC. The bigger message is what happens in football, must reflect in cricket. If football can do it without demand, cricket can do it easily," he said.

Corporatisation has been a buzzword in Indian sports administration for quite some time. Bengaluru has been able to count on the financial prowess of its promoter, proving to be more than a match as a model club for established sides such as Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, even during its infancy.

The club has been able to carve out a place for itself through its various fan-engagement programmes and its vibrancy has also attracted sponsors, which has proven to be a struggle for the majority of Indian football.

Bijoor feels the benefits brought about by corporatisation easily outweigh those of a sports club run by patrons.

"Corporate houses have a CSR programme and CSR has an important role. They bring in benefits in the form of a professional set-up and the CSR cascades into every terrain. So, it is a right approach," he said.

The umbilical cord between sports teams and fans faces a grave threat but this pandemic has also given a chance to the teams to lend out a helping hand to those who have displayed unflinching support despite many hurdles.

This year's IPL has come across as a beacon of hope for citizens looking to get away from gloom and despair. The teams and stakeholders now have a chance to take it up a notch higher.

