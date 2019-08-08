IMD predicts heavy rain in Goa; govt on 'high alert'

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on August 8 said the state government is on "high alert" in view of the forecast of heavy rainfall in next few days, and people have been advised not to venture into the sea.

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Goa, including the state capital Panaji, on August 8 morning.

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) office on August 7 predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coastal state for next couple of days.

"Heavy rains are likely to continue for another two to three days, so we appeal to people to avoid venturing into the sea. A high alert has been sounded along the coast and people, including tourists and fishermen, have been asked to stay away from the waters," Sawant told reporters here.

He said several villages in Bardez, Pernem and Bicholim talukas of North Goa district were flooded after water was released from Tillari dam following heavy showers in its catchment areas.

The dam is located in North Goa along the state's border with Maharashtra.

"Sal village in Bicholim taluka was the worst affected as several houses were inundated there. The villagers have been shifted to safer places by the disaster management department team," Sawant said.