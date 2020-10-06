IFFCO, Prasar Bharati ink MoU to broadcast agriculture technology and innovations on DD Kisan

Officials of IFFCO and Prasar Bharati during the signing of the MoU (Photo Credit: PIB)

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO) and Prasar Bharati on October 6 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to broadcast and promote new agriculture technology and innovations.

As per the agreement, Prasar Bharati's DD Kisan channel will broadcast the innovative techniques being adopted in the agriculture field in easy language through a series of 30-minute programmes.

The national broadcast channel will share IFFCO's innovations in approximate 25 episodes.

The MoU has been signed between the government body and IFFCO with an aim to make farmers 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) through the use of new agriculture techniques and their implementation in easy language.

Dr. US Awasthi, Managing Director of IFFCO, said IFFCO has prepared alternative of Urea which is Nanotechnology based and will help farmers.

He said it is a matter of joy that the innovations which can benefit farmers immensely will now be broadcasted on DD Kisan. It will also help to achieve the target of doubling the income of farmers by 2022.

Elaborating more about the new initiative, Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati said this new approach will benefit young farmers. "Through this medium, the information will be shared with the farmers in an easy language. These programmes will also be broadcast through a digital medium so that the young farmers can benefit from the initiative," he added.

Doordarshan Director General Mayank Agarwal said the agreement will help promote the innovations of scientists done in the lab.

The MoU comes at a time when farmers across the country are protesting against the three contentious farms bills - the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill; Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; and Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill.