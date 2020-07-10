ICSE, ISC Result 2020 released at results.cisce.org; no merit list this year

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the results of ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 board examinations on July 10. The Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results 2020 are now available on the CISCE official websites www.cisce.org and www.results.cisce.org.

The CISCE board exams 2020 had got postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The pending exams that were supposed to be conducted in July, had to be cancelled eventually in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

A total of 2,07, 902 candidates appeared for the ICSE Class 10 exams 2020, out of which 1,12,668 or 54.19 percent were boys and 95,234 or 45.81 percent were girls. The overall pass percentage secured was 99.34 percent, meaning 2,06,529 ICSE 2020 candidates cleared the Class 10th exam.

Meanwhile, a total of 88,409 candidates appeared for the ISC Class 12th examinations out of which 85,611 cleared it. The overall pass percentage of ISC Class 12 exam result 2020 is 96.84 percent.

Notably, the CISCE will not be releasing the merit list this year, but schools can view comparative results within the region and can publish school-wise ICSE, ISC exams 2020 merit list later.

The marks and pass certificate of the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 board exams 2020 will be available after 48 hours of the results being published online result. Students can check the same through DigiLocker.

How to check digital mark sheet through DigiLocker

1) Visit DigiLocker website at digilocker.gov.in or open the mobile application.

2) Those who are not registered yet will have to sign up, the rest can login directly.

3) Once you log in, go to the dashboard and click on the ‘import documents’ tab.

4) Select the ‘Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations’ from the list of issuing authority. Then, click on ICSE from the list to view the ICSE Class 10th result 2020 marksheet.

6) Enter UID, index number, and other details before clicking the submit button.