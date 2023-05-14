ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 results declared; girls outperform buys

The exams were held in February-March this year (Representative image)

The results of ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examinations were declared by the the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on May 14.

"The results have been announced and can be accessed on the CAREERS portal and the board's website," CISCE Secretary Gerry Arathoon said.

In both the exams, girls have outperformed the boys in terms of the overall passing percentage.

In the Class 10 ICSE or Indian Certificate of Secondary Education exam, the passing rate among female candidates stood at 99.21 percent, whereas, 98.71 percent of the male candidates successfully cleared the exams.

A similar pattern was seen in the Class 12 ISC or Indian School Certificate exam, in which girls secured an overall pass percentage of 98.01, while the same came in at 95.96 percent for boys.

Also Read | ICSE, CBSE, IB curricula: Difference in subjects, focus and pros

The total passing rate, girls and boys combined, stood at 98.94 percent in the Class 10 examination, while it was 96.93 percent for Class 12 examination.

Nine students share the top rank in the ICSE exam with a score of 99.80 percent, whereas, five share the first rank in ISC exam with 99.75 percent marks, Arathoon said.

Candidates, who appeared for the examination can check their scores by visiting the CAREER's portal, Digilocker or by logging on results.cisce.org. They are required to enter their unique ID and index number.

The ICSE exam was conducted between February 27 and March 29, whereas, the ISC exam was held between February 13 and March 31. More than 2.5 lakh candidates appeared for the examinations.