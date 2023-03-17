ICSE, CBSE, IB curricula: Difference in subjects, focus and pros

Managed by the government of India, CBSE is a national level board of education. More than 28,000 schools follow its curriculum, covering over 2.4 crore students.

Choosing the best curriculum for K-12 education remains a point of debate. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and International Baccalaureate (IB) remain the top contenders with their unique approach towards delivering a holistic education to students.

Each curriculum has different subjects, specific focus and pros. Experts say anyone choosing between the three must look at these aspects to determine what is best for him/her.

ICSE

ICSE offers a structured curriculum with some flexibility. The examinations are conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE), a private board for Class 10.

It also conducts exams for ISC Class 12 boards.

The curriculum is designed to deliver theoretical and practical education, with more emphasis on the latter. Further, the English-only curriculum offers students the chance to pursue education abroad as it is recognised by various universities.

“Since the CBSE board takes a theoretical approach to studies, this curriculum best suits science and maths because it deep-dives into the core of the theories. At the same time, ICSE science, for example, takes a practical approach and focuses on the application process,” said Dr Maithili Tambe, CEO of The Academy School (TAS), Pune.

She said science experiment is better taught in CBSE through books and a “few practicals here and there" but is better explained in practice in ICSE, since it offers in-depth knowledge and provides “tactile proof of many facts” that students otherwise only read about in books.

The curriculum is divided into three stages: primary (grades 1-5), middle (grades 6-8), and secondary (grades 9-12). For the Class 10 board exam, there are seven subjects in the examination, out of which four are compulsory, and three have a choice of subjects.

CBSE

Managed by the government of India, CBSE is a national level board of education. More than 28,000 schools follow its curriculum, covering over 2.4 crore students.

The curriculum is seen lighter, compared to the others with a main focus on engineering and medical pursuits. Hence, students who want to appear for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) etc., can have an advantage.

In fact, students preparing for the elite Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination prefer CBSE books.

The curriculum is divided into two stages: primary (grades 1-5) and secondary (grades 6-12).

IB

IB is a non-profit foundation headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, offering four educational programmes: the IB Diploma Programme, the IB Career-related programme for students aged 15-19, the IB Middle Years Programme for students aged 11-16, and the IB Primary Years Programme for children aged 3-12.

As of March 2023, over 7,800 programmes were being offered worldwide, across over 5,600 schools in 159 countries. There are only 207 schools in India till date.

Unlike the other curricula that focus on a narrow range of subjects, experts say the IB curriculum is designed to be broader and balanced, with a core that emphasises on critical thinking, research skills, and global-mindedness.

“The IB curriculum places a strong emphasis on global awareness and understanding. It encourages students to think critically about international issues and to appreciate different cultures and perspectives,” said Shalini John, IB Head of Aditya Birla World Academy.

The curriculum for children, from ages 3 to 19, consists of six subjects, namely languages (English or French), a second language (beginning in grade seven), mathematics, science, history, arts, and a theory of knowledge (TOK) class.

Since IB is recognised abroad, the courses may earn students college credits at certain universities, which can help them save time and money when pursuing higher education, said John.

The curriculum is complex and expensive, compared to others. “The IB curriculum is academically challenging and students need to be prepared to work hard and engage in independent study,” said Prashant Kamble, IBDP Coordinator at Kanakia International School (IB), Chembur.

In a nutshell, he said students and parents should consider their future goals and whether the IB curriculum will provide them with the skills and knowledge they need to achieve those goals.