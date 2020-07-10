ISC 12th Result 2020 Live Updates: CISCE Class 12 results to be announced today, check marks at www.cisce.org

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced on July 9, that the ISC Class 12 results 2020 will be announced on July 10 at 3 pm. The ISC board result 2020 will be released on the “Careers” portal of the education council on July 10 and will also be available on the CISCE official websites www.cisce.org and www.results.cisce.org.

ISC Class 12 students students can also send an SMS to 09248082883 in the format ISC<Space><Unique Id> to get their board exam results directly on the phone.

A notification released by the CISCE states that ISC candidates or schools affiliated to the board can contact the CISCE helpdesk at ciscehelpdesk@orioninc.com or call 1800-267-1760 in case of any doubts.



Visit the official websites cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

To check the CISCE exam result 2020, the candidate must select ISC under the “Course” option.

The candidate must then enter his or her unique ID, index number, and CAPTCHA – which will appear on the screen.

The ISC exam results 2020 will appear on the web page.

How to check ISC board exam results 2020: