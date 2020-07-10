CISCE result 2020 | No merit list for ISCE or ISC results this year due to 'special circumstances'

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the ICSE class 10 and ISC class 12 results for 2020. The pass percentage of ICSE class 10 stands at 99.33 percent. However, as all the papers could not be completed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CISCE has decided not to release the list of toppers this year.

CISCE Secretary Gerry Arathoon said the board will not release its merit list for ISCE Class 10 or ISC Class 12 this year "in view of exceptional circumstances.”

Exams for all papers were not conducted this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. As per CISCE, students were assessed based on the best of three percentage marks obtained in subjects for which board exams have been conducted and the marks of their internal assessment and project work will be taken into account. The internal assessment formula applicable for Class 10, i.e. the ICSE, will take into account project work.

Track our live blogs for ICSE 10th Result 2020 and ISC 12th Result 2020

Students may get the option to write the remaining papers to improve their marks. They can also opt for rechecking or re-evaluation of papers at a certain cost. The application deadline for re-evaluation is July 16.

To check your ICSE 10th result or ISC class 12th result:

— Visit the official CISCE website or click here for the direct link.

— On the homepage, select the course ICSE/ISC.

— Enter your UID, Index number and the Captcha.

— Click on Show Result.

— The result will be displayed on the screen.