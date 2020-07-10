App
Jul 10, 2020 09:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICSE 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: CISCE results to be announced today, check it at www.cisce.org

ICSE 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: The ICSE board result 2020 will be released on the “Careers” portal of the education council on July 10 and will also be available on the CISCE official websites www.cisce.org and www.results.cisce.org.


The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced on July 9, that the ICSE Class 10 results 2020 will be announced on July 10 at 3 pm. The ICSE board result 2020 will be released on the “Careers” portal of the education council on July 10 and will also be available on the CISCE official websites www.cisce.org and www.results.cisce.org.

ICSE Class 10 students students can also send an SMS to 09248082883 in the format ICSE<Space><Unique Id> to get their board exam results directly on the phone.

A notification released by the CISCE states that ICSE candidates or schools affiliated to the board can contact the CISCE helpdesk at ciscehelpdesk@orioninc.com or call 1800-267-1760 in case of any doubts.

How to check ICSE board exam results 2020:

  1. Visit the official websites cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

  2. To check the CISCE exam result 2020, the candidate must select ISC or ICSE under the “Course” option.

  3. The candidate must then enter his or her unique ID, index number, and CAPTCHA – which will appear on the screen.

  4. The ICSE exam results 2020 will appear on the web page.
  • July 10, 2020 08:49 AM IST

    A notification released by the CISCE states that ICSE and ISC candidates or schools affiliated to the board can contact the CISCE helpdesk at ciscehelpdesk@orioninc.com or call 1800-267-1760 in case of any doubts.

  • July 10, 2020 08:21 AM IST

    ICSE Class 10 students and ISC Class 12 students can also send an SMS to 09248082883 in the format ICSE<Space><Unique Id> to get their board exam results directly on the phone.

  • July 10, 2020 08:03 AM IST

    The ICSE board result 2020 will be released on the “Careers” portal of the education council on July 10. The ICSE 10th result and ISC 12th result will also be available on the CISCE official websites www.cisce.org and www.results.cisce.org.

  • July 10, 2020 07:44 AM IST

    The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced on July 9, that the ISC Class 12 results 2020 and ICSE Class 10 results 2020 will be announced on July 10 at 3 pm.

  • July 10, 2020 07:27 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the ICSE 10th Board Results 2020 LIVE. Stay tuned for the latest updates and developments on the same. 

