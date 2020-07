ICSE, ISC Result 2020 | CISCE results will be available at these websites

ICSE result 2020 Class 10 and ISC result 2020 Class 12 will be out shortly. The results of the ICSE board exams 2020 will be released on the Careers portal of the education council on July 10. The Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results will also be available on the CISCE official websites www.cisce.org and www.results.cisce.org

ISC 12th Result 2020 Live Updates: CISCE to declare ISC Class 12 results in half an hour; get set to check score at cisce.org