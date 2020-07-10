ICSE, ISC Result 2020 | CISCE results will be available at these websites

To check ICSE result 2020 class 10 and ISC results 2020, visit the official websites cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org
ICSE result 2020 Class 10 and ISC result 2020 Class 12 will be out shortly. The results of the ICSE board exams 2020 will be released on the Careers portal of the education council on July 10. The Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results will also be available on the CISCE official websites www.cisce.org and www.results.cisce.org.
How to check ICSE, ISC board exam results 2020 on the official websites:
- Visit the official websites cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org.
- To check the CISCE exam result 2020, the candidate must select ISC or ICSE under the “Course” option.
- The candidate must then enter his or her unique ID, index number, and CAPTCHA – which will appear on the screen.
- The ICSE/ ISC exam results 2020 will appear on the web page.
