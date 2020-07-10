CICSE Result 2020 | How to check ICSE 10th result, ISC 12th result via SMS, download marksheet from DigiLocker

ICSE Result 2020 including ICSE 10th Result 2020 and ICSE 12th Result 2020 will be declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) at 3 pm on July 10. Results can be checked on the Council’s website and also be accessed via the Careers portal. The mark sheet can also be accessed via digilocker

ICSE Class 10 students and ISC Class 12 students can also get their board results via an SMS.

Where to check ICSE 10th result 2020

As mentioned above, students can visit the CISCE website to check their ISCE class 10 result 2020. They can visit the website (cisce.org) or click here for the direct link of ISCE class 10 result 2020.

Students can also get their ISCE class 10 results via an SMS. For that, they will need to send a message in the format ICSE<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883.

Schools can access the results by logging into the ‘Career’ portal of the council using the principal’s login id and password.

How to check ICSE class 10 result 2020

— Visit the official CISCE website.

— On the homepage, select the course ICSE.

— Enter your 7-digit UID, Index number and the Captcha.

— Click on Show Result.

— The result will be displayed on the screen.

— Download the results and take its print out for future reference.

Students will be able to get the passing certificate along with individual subject-wise marks of the ICSE 10th and ISC 12th exams through the DigiLocker facility. However, that will be accessible only 48 hours after the publication of result

The DigiLocker facility started a couple of years ago provides the comfort of downloading the mark sheet without having to scan image of the hard copy of mark sheet.

All that students need to do is visit digilocker.gov.in and give their mobile number and other details to open an account. After the DigiLocker account is successfully created, click on the icon to connect to the DigiLocker and transfer your required documents into your account. You can also directly download the electronic documents issued by the CISCE.

To apply for re-evaluation, students will have to deposit a fee of Rs 1,000 per exam and rechecking can be requested any time before July 16, 2020.