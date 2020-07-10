CICSE Result 2020 | ICSE Class 10 pass percentage at 99.33%, ISC Class 12 at 96.8%

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 results on July 10 at 3 pm. The pass percentage of the ICSE Class 10 exams is at 99.33 percent whereas the pass percentage of the ISC Class 12 is 96.8 percent. The Board also announced that the toppers list will not be declared this year as many exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CICSE Secretary Gerry Arathoon has said that the Board will not release merit lists for ISC Class 12 results this year "in view of exceptional circumstances."

As per CISCE, this year students were assessed based on best three percentage marks obtained in subjects for which board exams have been conducted and the marks of their internal assessment and project work will be taken into account.

In the ICSE Class 10 exams, as many as 207,902 students appeared for the exams this year of which 112,668 are boys and 95,234 are girls. The pass percentage of boys is 54.19 percent while the girls is 45.81 percent.

For the ISC class 12th exam, a total of 88,409 students had appeared for the exam of which 85,611 passed. The boys have outperformed girls with 53.65 passing percent. The pass percentage of girls is 46.35 percent.

In comparison with 2019, the overall pass percentage for the ICSE Class 10 exam was 98.54 percent and the ISC Class 12 exam was 96.52 percent. Girls performed better in both ICSE and ISC exams. In ICSE Class 10, the pass percentage of girls was 99.05 percent and boys were 98.12 percent whereas in ISC Class 12 pass percentage of girls was 97.84 percent and boys was 95.40 percent.

Juhi Rupesh Kajaria and Manhar Bansal had secured the first rank in ICSE Class 10 exam with 99 percent rank in 2019. In the ISC Class 12 exams, Dewang Kumar Agarwal and Vibha Swaminathan scored 400 out of 400 marks.