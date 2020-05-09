App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 09, 2020 07:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

HLL Lifecare floats tender for over 1 lakh units of medical supplies for COVID-19 testing

"The tender is seeking quotations for 40,000 units of viral transport media, 33,000 RNA extraction kits and 29,000 Combo RT-PCR COVID-19 tests," HLL Lifecare Ltd said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Healthcare firm HLL Lifecare on Saturday said its arm HLL Infra Tech Services has floated a tender seeking supply of over 1 lakh units of medical supplies towards COVID-19 testing on behalf of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The tender is closing by May 10, the state-owned company added.

The tender is closing by May 10, the state-owned company added.

"The viral transport media is used for transport of swabs collected for testing, RNA extraction kits are used to draw out RNA, which are single strand genetic materials of viruses, from samples which are then converted into reverse-transcribed into DNA while Combo RT-PCR tests has proven to be the 'gold standard' of COVID-19 diagnosis," it said.

HLL Lifecare is the procurement agency for hospitals and healthcare organisations under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Follow our full coverage of coronavirus here.

First Published on May 9, 2020 07:00 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Health #HLL Lifecare #ICMR #India #Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

