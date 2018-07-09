App
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 01:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Himachal Pradesh bans thermocol cutlery in the state, imposes heavy fines

Government’s secretariat administration, two weeks ago, had passed an executive order directing all the government offices to shed use of plastic bottles for carrying water.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A month after it launched “Plastic Hatao Himachal Bachao” campaign, Himachal state government has now banned thermocol cutlery and given a time period of three months for the manufacturers and retailers to dispose of their stocks.

After the proposed deadline, heavy fines will be levied on the individual found using them. The proposed fine amount depending on quantity is as follows: -

Up to 100gm- Rs 500

101 to 500 gm - Rs 1,500.

501gm to 1kg- Rs 3,000.

1.1kg to 5kg- Rs 10,000.

5.1kg to 10 kg - Rs 20,000.

More than 10 kg – Rs 25,000.

Government’s secretariat administration had earlier passed an executive order prohibiting government offices from using plastic bottles. It further directed all the offices of different departments, corporations and boards to discard the use of plastic bottles for serving water.

According to the State Governor Acharya Devrat, the steps were taken in order to reduce plastic waste generated in Himachal Pradesh and to help achieve the goals set by “plastic hatao Himachal bachao” campaign launched last month.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Himachal Pradesh generates nearly two tonnes of plastic waste daily.

In an attempt to reduce such wastage, the government was planning to provide steel bottles to school children under the Mukhya Mantri Vardi Yojana.
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 01:57 pm

