MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Challengers
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
LIVE NOW:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Hike in sugarcane FRP inadequate compared to rise in petrol, diesel prices: BKU chief Naresh Tikait

The decision was taken in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the decision to increase the FRP will benefit farmers as well as workers of sugar mills.

PTI
August 26, 2021 / 10:25 AM IST

Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane by Rs 5 per quintal to Rs 290 a quintal for the 2021-22 marketing year but ruled out any immediate increase in the selling price of sugar.

The decision was taken in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the decision to increase the FRP will benefit farmers as well as workers of sugar mills.

Interacting with reporters here on Wednesday evening, Tikait said, "The hike in FRP of sugarcane is not acceptable to the farmers because it is inadequate in comparison to the rise in prices of petrol and diesel."

He demanded that the hike in the fair and remunerative price of sugarcane should be on par with the rise in prices of petrol, diesel and other items that farmers use to raise the crop.

Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal has said the Centre''s decision would benefit around 5 crore sugarcane farmers and their dependents, as well as about 5 lakh workers employed in sugar mills and related ancillary activities.
PTI
Tags: #BKU #Current Affairs #diesel #FRP #India #Naresh Tikait #petrol #sugarcane
first published: Aug 26, 2021 10:26 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.