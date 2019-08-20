Here's what has happened in the INX Media corruption, money laundering case so far

A team of six officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), as well as the Enforcement Directorate (ED), arrived at senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's New Delhi residence on the evening of August 20 hours after the Delhi High Court rejected his bail plea in the INX Media case. The former finance minister was not at his residence.

The Delhi High Court had rejected Chidambaram's request for anticipatory bail in the corruption and money laundering cases against him in connection with the INX Media scandal, observing that prima facie, Chidambaram appears to be the "kingpin" in the case.

Here is a brief timeline of the events in the INX Media case:

May 15, 2017: Alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment and Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to the group while receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, the CBI registered an FIR in the INX media case.

October 9, 2017: P Chidambaram told the Supreme Court that the BJP-led government has been carrying a "politically-motivated vendetta" against him and his son Karti Chidambaram.

2018: The ED lodged a money laundering case in this regard. The CBI summoned Chidambaram for questioning.

May 30, 2018: Chidambaram moved the Delhi High Court, seeking anticipatory bail in the corruption case.

July 23, 2018: He moved the Delhi HC for anticipatory bail in the money laundering case lodged by the ED.

July 25, 2018: The High Court granted P Chidambaram interim protection from arrest in both the cases.

Oct 11, 2018: The ED attached Karti Chidambaram's assets worth Rs 54 crore in India, the UK and Spain, in connection with the INX Media money laundering case.

January 25, 2019: Delhi HC reserved its judgment on P Chidambaram's anticipatory bail in both the cases.

Aug 1, 2019: ED asked Karti to vacate the Jor Bagh residence in New Delhi, a property which the agency had attached earlier.

August 20, 2019: Delhi HC dismissed the anticipatory bail pleas, also declining Chidambaram's request to stay the order for three days in order to enable him to move an appeal in the SC.