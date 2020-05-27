App
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 02:40 PM IST

Heatwave in north, central India likely to continue over next 24 hours, says IMD

North and central India have been reeling under a severe heatwave and temperatures have soared over 47 degrees Celsius at a few places.

PTI

The ongoing heatwave in several parts of central and north India is likely to continue over the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department said on March 27, even as the southwest monsoon is making advancement in parts of the Bay of Bengal.

Reeling under a severe heatwave, temperatures have soared over 47 degrees Celsius at a few places.

"Due to the prevailing dry north-westerly winds over plains of northwest India, central India and the adjoining interior parts of eastern India, the present heatwave conditions are very likely to continue during next 24 hours," the IMD said.

Heatwave conditions at many places, with a severe heatwave in isolated pockets, are very likely over Vidarbha, west Rajasthan, the IMD said.

Heatwave conditions are also likely in some pockets of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and east Rajasthan, and in isolated pockets of Punjab, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Saurashtra and Kutch, central Maharashtra and Marathwada, Telangana and north interior Karnataka during the next 24 hours, the IMD added.

A western disturbance is likely to give some relief on May 29 and 30. During this period, parts of north India are likely to witness dust storms and thunderstorms.

Western disturbance is a cyclonic circulation which originates in the Mediterranean Sea. Traversing central Asia, it brings rains to the hills and plains when it comes in contact with the Himalayas.

On the progress of the southwest monsoon, the national weather forecasting centre of the IMD said it has further advanced into some more parts of the south Bay of Bengal, most parts of Andaman Sea and Andaman and the Nicobar Islands.

"Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some parts of Maldives-Comorin area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea, remaining parts of the Andaman Sea and some more parts of south and the central Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours," it added.

First Published on May 27, 2020 02:20 pm

