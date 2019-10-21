Haryana voting 2019 LIVE: Polling across all 90 Assembly constituencies to begin soon

Bypolls: BJP and its allies had nearly 30 of these assembly seats, while the Congress had won 12 and the rest were with regional parties.

Among the states ruled by the BJP and its allies, the maximum 11 seats will have bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, followed by six in Gujarat, five in Bihar, four in Assam and two each in Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

The other states where bypolls will be held are Punjab (4 seats), Kerala (5 seats), Sikkim (3 seats), Rajasthan (two seats) and one seat each in Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Meghalaya and Telangana. (PTI)