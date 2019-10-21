App
Oct 21, 2019 05:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Haryana voting 2019 LIVE: Polling across all 90 Assembly constituencies to begin soon

Live updates of polling from across the state of Haryana, as part of the 2019 Legislative Assembly elections

highlights

  • Oct 21, 05:46 AM (IST)

    Moneycontrol spoke to renowned columnist and Editor of Kochi Post, Anand Kochukudy, about issues that will impact these polls.

    These include BJP’s social engineering in the state, the Jat vs Non-Jat vote, split in the INLD and the entry of JJP, prospects of Congress and Bhupinder Singh Hooda and the relevance of Article 370 abrogation in Haryana.

    Listen to the podcast here

  • Oct 21, 05:40 AM (IST)

    Quick update from the markets:

    Stock exchanges BSE and NSE have a trading holiday today on account of Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

    They have announced trading holiday for capital markets, futures and options and currency derivative segment.

    The commodity derivative segment will be open only for the evening session.

  • Oct 21, 05:27 AM (IST)

    Between the 2009 and the 2014 Assembly elections in Haryana, the BJP’s seat share went from a mere four to 47, out of the Legislative Assembly’s total 90 seats.

    A look at how various regions of Haryana voted in 2014, not only reveals BJP’s strengths in this election, but also where it is headed.

    Read the full story here

  • Oct 21, 05:21 AM (IST)

    Bypolls: BJP and its allies had nearly 30 of these assembly seats, while the Congress had won 12 and the rest were with regional parties.

    Among the states ruled by the BJP and its allies, the maximum 11 seats will have bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, followed by six in Gujarat, five in Bihar, four in Assam and two each in Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

    The other states where bypolls will be held are Punjab (4 seats), Kerala (5 seats), Sikkim (3 seats), Rajasthan (two seats) and one seat each in Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Meghalaya and Telangana. (PTI)

  • Oct 21, 05:12 AM (IST)

    Bypolls will also be held to 51 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 18 states.

    The bypoll for Maharashtra’s Satara Lok Sabha constituency will also be held today. Former NCP leader and sitting MP Udayanraje Bhosale is in the fray from the seat on a BJP ticket against Shriniwas Patil of the Congress-NCP combine.

    Voting will also be held in bypolls to the Samastipur Lok Sabha seat in Bihar which was held by Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), a constituent of the NDA.

    Read more about the bypolls here

  • Oct 21, 04:58 AM (IST)

    While intricacies of the two states’ economies were hardly a talking point during the campaign, the Opposition attacked the ruling BJP and the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in Haryana and Maharashtra, respectively, on jobs and the economic slowdown facing the country.

    Read the full story or watch the video, here

  • Oct 21, 04:50 AM (IST)

    481 crorepati candidates, 117 with criminal cases among those in fray

    A total of 74 political parties are contesting the elections, nearly twice the number of parties than in 2014 when 43 parties contested against each other.

    Read the full story here

  • Oct 21, 04:44 AM (IST)

    Factionalism in Congress, the battle for Jat votes, JJP’s Assembly polls debut and the ongoing economic slowdown, among others are expected to be some of the factors that may impact the election.

    Read the full story here

  • Oct 21, 04:36 AM (IST)

    News organisations and survey agencies are expected to put out exit polls starting 6.30 pm today, for both, Haryana and Maharashtra. Moneycontrol will bring you the latest updates on that front as well.

