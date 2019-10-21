Haryana voting 2019 LIVE: Polling across all 90 Assembly constituencies to begin soon

Live now
Oct 21, 2019
Markets to remain shut today
Low-down on the political situation
Voters and polling stations
Poll timings
LIVE updates of polling in Haryana
Moneycontrol spoke to renowned columnist and Editor of Kochi Post, Anand Kochukudy, about issues that will impact these polls.
These include BJP’s social engineering in the state, the Jat vs Non-Jat vote, split in the INLD and the entry of JJP, prospects of Congress and Bhupinder Singh Hooda and the relevance of Article 370 abrogation in Haryana.
Quick update from the markets:
Stock exchanges BSE and NSE have a trading holiday today on account of Assembly elections in Maharashtra.
They have announced trading holiday for capital markets, futures and options and currency derivative segment.
The commodity derivative segment will be open only for the evening session.
Between the 2009 and the 2014 Assembly elections in Haryana, the BJP’s seat share went from a mere four to 47, out of the Legislative Assembly’s total 90 seats.
A look at how various regions of Haryana voted in 2014, not only reveals BJP’s strengths in this election, but also where it is headed.
Bypolls: BJP and its allies had nearly 30 of these assembly seats, while the Congress had won 12 and the rest were with regional parties.
Among the states ruled by the BJP and its allies, the maximum 11 seats will have bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, followed by six in Gujarat, five in Bihar, four in Assam and two each in Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
The other states where bypolls will be held are Punjab (4 seats), Kerala (5 seats), Sikkim (3 seats), Rajasthan (two seats) and one seat each in Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Meghalaya and Telangana. (PTI)
Bypolls will also be held to 51 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 18 states.
The bypoll for Maharashtra’s Satara Lok Sabha constituency will also be held today. Former NCP leader and sitting MP Udayanraje Bhosale is in the fray from the seat on a BJP ticket against Shriniwas Patil of the Congress-NCP combine.
Voting will also be held in bypolls to the Samastipur Lok Sabha seat in Bihar which was held by Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), a constituent of the NDA.
While intricacies of the two states’ economies were hardly a talking point during the campaign, the Opposition attacked the ruling BJP and the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in Haryana and Maharashtra, respectively, on jobs and the economic slowdown facing the country.
481 crorepati candidates, 117 with criminal cases among those in fray
A total of 74 political parties are contesting the elections, nearly twice the number of parties than in 2014 when 43 parties contested against each other.
Factionalism in Congress, the battle for Jat votes, JJP’s Assembly polls debut and the ongoing economic slowdown, among others are expected to be some of the factors that may impact the election.
News organisations and survey agencies are expected to put out exit polls starting 6.30 pm today, for both, Haryana and Maharashtra. Moneycontrol will bring you the latest updates on that front as well.