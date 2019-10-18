App
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 04:27 PM IST

Rajneeti | Has Congress lost faith in the NYAY scheme they promised ahead of the Lok Sabha Polls?

Nachiket Deuskar and Aakriti Handa revisit the nuances of the NYAY scheme and talk about why the Congress has been evasive about it this poll season

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

On March 25, weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress had promised to transfer Rs 72,000 a year into the accounts of the country’s five crore poor, if they were voted to power at the Centre. Calling it a “surgical strike on poverty”, Rahul Gandhi had called the scheme 'NYAY' or Nyunatam Aay Yojana (Minimum Income Scheme).

In this episode of Rajneeti, Moneycontrol's Nachiket Deuskar and Aakriti Handa revisit the nuances of the scheme – if it resonated with the voters during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, and what analysts said about the scheme – and why the Grand Old Party has been evading it this poll season.

Close

Tune in to the Rajneeti podcast for more.

For any suggestion or feedback, please do write to us on mcpodcast@nw18.com

First Published on Oct 18, 2019 04:27 pm

