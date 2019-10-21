Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Polls LIVE: Voting to end soon; survey results to be released at 6:30 pm

Live now
Oct 21, 2019 05:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
How is the IPSOS exit poll conducted?
When is the survey conducted?
The survey was conducted on voting day. The interviewing process started when polls opened and continued throughout the day until polls closed to ensure better representation of voters, coming in at different times of the day.
The survey was conducted in multiple phases:
1. Constituencies are picked on the basis of various factors including winning margin, or those which flip-flop election to election, or those that have heavy-weight” candidates.
2. In each Assembly constituency, six polling stations were selected using the systematic random sampling (SRS) process.
3. Every third voter coming out of the polling station was selected for the survey.
In Haryana, of the total 90, 23 Assembly constituencies were selected to conduct the exit poll survey. As many as 138 individual polling station areas were selected for conducting interviews.
In each polling station, 25 voters were randomly selected for conducting the survey. These surveys were conducted outside the polling stations.
A total of 10,800 voters were interviewed from 72 Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra. In Haryana, the survey covered 3,450 voters from 23 Assembly constituencies.
The News18 exit poll has been conducted by IPSOS. A total of 72 Assembly constituencies were selected out of 288 constituencies in Maharashtra. As many as 432 individual polling station areas were selected for conducting interviews.
Hello and welcome to Exit Polls survey for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls, which will conclude at 6 pm today. Stay tuned for updates on which political party has the edge in each of these states.