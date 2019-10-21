Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Polls LIVE: Voting to end soon; survey results to be released at 6:30 pm

In Haryana, of the total 90, 23 Assembly constituencies were selected to conduct the exit poll survey. As many as 138 individual polling station areas were selected for conducting interviews.

In each polling station, 25 voters were randomly selected for conducting the survey. These surveys were conducted outside the polling stations.

A total of 10,800 voters were interviewed from 72 Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra. In Haryana, the survey covered 3,450 voters from 23 Assembly constituencies.