App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 09:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Harsimrat Kaur Badal writes to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, seeks probe into 'seed scam'

In a letter written to Union Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, she also urged him to forward the case to the CBI for a thorough probe into it.

PTI

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday urged the Centre to depute a central team to conduct an impartial probe into an alleged seed scam in Punjab.

In a letter written to Union Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, she also urged him to forward the case to the CBI for a thorough probe into it.

Badal wrote to Tomar alleging that a massive seed scam had been detected in Punjab, which besides affecting the livelihood of farmers in the neighbouring states, could also have a pan-India ramification.

Close

Advocating the need to safeguard farmers' interest, Badal, in a statement here, said "unscrupulous" elements playing with the lives of farmers should be stopped immediately.

related news

She said the “scam” involved the sale of “spurious” PR-128 and PR-129 paddy seed varieties which were yet to be approved for commercial sale. She claimed Punjab Agricultural University had supplied a very small quantity of seeds to farmers in May at the rate of Rs 70 a kg but “unscrupulous elements” added "spurious" seeds to it sold its to farmers at the rate of Rs 200 per kg.

The Union minister said despite registration of an FIR by the state's Agriculture Department and seizure of “spurious” seeds of both paddy varieties from a seed store in Ludhiana on May 11 following a complaint by farmers, no follow up action was taken in the case.

She said the seed store owner gave a statement that the seeds had been supplied to it by a Gurdaspur-based supplier.

"Farmers are claiming that scamsters enjoy political patronage and that is why the police is not conducting further seizures of spurious seed or making any arrests in the case,” she said.

Badal said farmers felt the state police had developed cold feet in the case because the “scamsters” enjoyed “official and political patronage” of a minister in Punjab.

Notably, the Shiromani Akali Dal had claimed that a close associate of Cabinet minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was allegedly involved in supplying “spurious” paddy seeds, which were not approved for sale by the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

Randhawa, however, had on Wednesday denied the charge and accused Akalis of dragging his name into it, saying they were doing so to “gain cheap political mileage”.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 29, 2020 09:50 pm

tags #Harsimrat Kaur Badal #India #Narendra Singh Tomar #Punjab #seed scam

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Indian carriers in 'survival' mode, need sustainable revival: IATA CEO Alexandre de Juniac

Indian carriers in 'survival' mode, need sustainable revival: IATA CEO Alexandre de Juniac

Coronavirus wrap May 29: Jharkhand airlifts migrant workers from Leh; India's COVID-19 death toll surpasses that of China

Coronavirus wrap May 29: Jharkhand airlifts migrant workers from Leh; India's COVID-19 death toll surpasses that of China

Middle East rich most cautious after oil plunge, COVID-19 crisis: Barclays

Middle East rich most cautious after oil plunge, COVID-19 crisis: Barclays

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.