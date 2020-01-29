Harsh Vardhan Shringla takes charge as new Foreign Secretary

Speaking to reporters ahead of taking the charge, he said all efforts should be dedicated to contributing towards the nation in the form of its security, prosperity through external engagements.
Seasoned diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla took charge as new foreign secretary on Wednesday, succeeding Vijay Gokhale.
Speaking to reporters ahead of taking the charge, he said all efforts should be dedicated to contributing towards the nation in the form of its security, prosperity through external engagements."I am as committed to the ministry's role in nation-building as I was 36 years ago when I entered these portals as a young professional. I look forward to working under the guidance of the Prime Minister and the External Affairs Minister," he said.
First Published on Jan 29, 2020 10:52 am