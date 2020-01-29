App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 10:59 AM IST | Source: PTI

Harsh Vardhan Shringla takes charge as new Foreign Secretary

Speaking to reporters ahead of taking the charge, he said all efforts should be dedicated to contributing towards the nation in the form of its security, prosperity through external engagements.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/@ihcdhaka
Image: Twitter/@ihcdhaka

Seasoned diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla took charge as new foreign secretary on Wednesday, succeeding Vijay Gokhale.

Speaking to reporters ahead of taking the charge, he said all efforts should be dedicated to contributing towards the nation in the form of its security, prosperity through external engagements.

"I am as committed to the ministry's role in nation-building as I was 36 years ago when I entered these portals as a young professional. I look forward to working under the guidance of the Prime Minister and the External Affairs Minister," he said.

First Published on Jan 29, 2020 10:52 am

tags #Current Affairs #Foreign Secretary #Harsh Vardhan Shringla #India

