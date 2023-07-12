GST amendments on online gaming to be implemented in Monsoon Session: Sanjay Malhotra

Online Gaming

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council decided on July 11 to impose the top 28% slab on online gaming, horse racing, and casinos. Additionally, GST on online gaming will be imposed without any differentiation between whether it is based on skill or chance.

Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra informed CNBC-TV18 that these changes are expected to be implemented during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, beginning on July 20.

Malhotra added, "28 percent GST on face value for online gaming, a unanimous decision by Centre & States."

He further clarified that the council has reiterated that the GST rate for online gaming is 28%. However, some online gaming companies have been "interpreting" the rate as 18%, according to Malhotra.

Regarding a court order regarding the GST rate hike for online gaming, he mentioned that they will challenge the court order before the Supreme Court and file a plea this month.