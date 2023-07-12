English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    GST amendments on online gaming to be implemented in Monsoon Session: Sanjay Malhotra

    During the Monsoon Session of Parliament starting on July 20, the 28% GST rate on online gaming will be implemented. Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra clarified that despite companies interpreting it as 18%, the rate remains 28%.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 12, 2023 / 05:47 PM IST
    Online Gaming

    Online Gaming

    The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council decided on July 11 to impose the top 28% slab on online gaming, horse racing, and casinos. Additionally, GST on online gaming will be imposed without any differentiation between whether it is based on skill or chance.

    Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra informed CNBC-TV18 that these changes are expected to be implemented during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, beginning on July 20.

    Malhotra added, "28 percent GST on face value for online gaming, a unanimous decision by Centre & States."

    He further clarified that the council has reiterated that the GST rate for online gaming is 28%. However, some online gaming companies have been "interpreting" the rate as 18%, according to Malhotra.

    Regarding a court order regarding the GST rate hike for online gaming, he mentioned that they will challenge the court order before the Supreme Court and file a plea this month.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #GST #online gaming #Sanjay Malhotra
    first published: Jul 12, 2023 05:47 pm