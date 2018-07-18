App
Jul 18, 2018 11:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Greater Noida building collapse LIVE: Three dead, land owner and two others arrested

Twelve labourers working on the site are suspected to be trapped, rescue operations are underway

highlights

  • Jul 18, 10:32 AM (IST)

    Land owner, two others arrested
    The land owner, identified as Gangashankar Dwivedi, and two others -- Dinesh and Sanjay -- have been arrested in connection with the collapse, said Ram Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Meerut Zone. 

  • Jul 18, 10:29 AM (IST)

    Three dead, land owner,two others arrested in Greater Noida building collapse
    A six-storey building that was under construction in Greater Noida’s Shah Beri village, collapsed on a four-storey building on July 17. Three bodies have been recovered so far, though their identities are yet to be established.

  • Jul 18, 02:01 PM (IST)

    FIR lodged against 18 persons in connection with the incident
    An FIR was lodged against 18 people in connection with the Greater Noida building collapse. The complaint was lodged in the Bisrakh police station under IPC sections 288 which is with reference to negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings, 304 which is culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 388 which is extortion by threat of accusation of an offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life and 427  which is mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees

  • Jul 18, 12:16 PM (IST)

    District Magistrate orders Magestrial inquiry into collapse
    District Magistrate B N Singh has ordered a Magestrial inquiry into the case

    — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 18, 2018
    Twelve labourers working on the site are suspected to be trapped under the debris, as stated by Chief Fire Officer Arun Kumar Singh.

    Union Minister Mahesh Sharma reached the site of the collapse, and said 12 ambulances have been rushed to the spot.

