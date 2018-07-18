Greater Noida building collapse LIVE: Three dead, land owner and two others arrested

FIR lodged against 18 persons in connection with the incident

An FIR was lodged against 18 people in connection with the Greater Noida building collapse. The complaint was lodged in the Bisrakh police station under IPC sections 288 which is with reference to negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings, 304 which is culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 388 which is extortion by threat of accusation of an offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life and 427 which is mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees