Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 03:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat questions audio tapes' authenticity after Rajasthan Police seeks his voice sample

The BJP has called these clips "manufactured" and demanded a CBI probe, questioning if the state police tapped phones of politicians in violation of rules.

PTI
Image: Twitter/@BJP4India
Image: Twitter/@BJP4India

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday questioned the authenticity of the audio clips, cited by the Congress to allege his involvement in a purported bid to topple the Rajasthan government, and sought to know its source and how the state police got it.

The Rajasthan Police SOG (special operations group), which is probing the case, had earlier sent a notice to Shekhawat, asking him to give his voice sample and record his statement.

Shekhawat said, "They (police) should first clarify about authenticity of these tapes. Who recorded it and where did the SOG get it from. Investigation should be carried out to find out if these tapes are genuine or not."

His remarks indicated that he is unlikely to join the probe amid a raging political controversy over the audio clips.

The Congress has alleged that the BJP leader's voice figure in them, a charge refuted by him.

The FIR registered by Rajasthan Police mentions details of alleged conversations of rebel Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma with Gajendra Singh and a third man, named Sanjay Jain. The police has arrested Jain.

The Congress claims Gajendra Singh, the name mentioned in the FIR, is a reference to Union minister Shekhawat.

Rajasthan plunged into a political crisis after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's deputy Sachin Pilot rebelled. The Congress later removed Pilot as the deputy chief minister and also as the party's state unit head.
First Published on Jul 20, 2020 03:41 pm

tags #Ashok Gehlot #BJP #Congress #Gajendra Singh Shekhawat #India #Politics #Rajasthan #Sachin Pilot

