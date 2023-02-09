English
    G20: Urbanisation must be instrument of job creation, poverty elimination, says Amitabh Kant

    Speaking at the inaugural session of the two-day Urban20 City Sherpas' inception meeting in Ahmedabad, Kant said cities must be designed for cycling, walking and not for cars, and they must grow and evolve on the bank of transit-oriented development.

    PTI
    February 09, 2023 / 06:19 PM IST
    G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said urbanisation will be the single biggest agent of change and this will be a change worldwide. (file image)

    India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Thursday said successful cities are fundamental to a successful nation, underlining that urbanisation must be an instrument of growth, job creation, and elimination of poverty.

    Speaking at the inaugural session of the two-day Urban20 City Sherpas' inception meeting in Ahmedabad, Kant said cities must be designed for cycling, walking and not for cars, and they must grow and evolve on the bank of transit-oriented development.

    He said urbanisation will be the single biggest agent of change and this will be a change worldwide.

    The Urban20 City Sherpas' meet which aims to focus on promoting solidarity among cities to find common solutions that are in sync with the overall objectives of the G20 began in Ahmedabad on Thursday.