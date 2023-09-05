G20 Summit 2023 LIVE Updates: Buzz over 'President of Bharat' in G20 invite. All the details

Commuters travelling from Gurugram to Delhi could see traffic snarls due to the carpeting work being carried out on stretches of the road between Delhi airport and New Delhi district for the G20 Summit.
G20 Summit 2023 LIVE Updates: The G20 Summit kicks off on September 8 in New Delhi. Leaders from the group of 20 major economies of the world will discuss and find solutions to several issues including digital transformation, climate financing, Sustainable Development Goals, and food security among others.
The dinner invites for leaders for the Summit have been sent out in the name of the ‘President of Bharat’ instead of the customary ‘President of India’, creating a buzz.
For those traveling to the airport, use the Airport Express Line of the Delhi Metro, which will make 'Tourist Smart Cards' available for purchase at designated counters in 36 metro stations, making travel easier for residents and visitors, during this weekend.
-- Blue Line till Dwarka Sector 21 and Airport Express Line till IGI Airport T3
-- Yellow Line till New Delhi Station and Airport Express Line till T3
-- Orange Line from Shivaji Stadium to IGI Airport T3
-- Pink Line till Dhaula Kuan Station and Airport Express Line till IGI Airport T3
-- Magenta Line till Hauz Khas Station, Yellow Line till Dilli Haat-INA Station, Pink Line till Durgabhai Deshmukh South Campus Station and Airport Express Line till IGI Airport T3
-- Blue Line till Rajouri Garden Station, Pink Line till Durgabhai Deshmukh South Campus Station and Airport Express Line till IGI Airport T3
-- Pink Line till Welcome Station, Red Line till Kashmere Gate Station, Yellow Line till New Delhi Station and Airport Express Line till IGI Airport T3
South, West Delhi: Dhaula Kuan - Ring Road -Naraina Flyover - Mayapuri Chowk - Kirti Nagar Main Road - Shadipur Flyover - Patel Road (Main Mathura Marg) - R/A Pusa - Pusa Road - Dayal Chowk - Panchkuian Road - Outer Circle Connaught Place - Chelmsford Road for Paharganj side or Minto Road - Bhavbhuti Marg for Ajmeri Gate side.
North, East Delhi: Yudhisthir Setu - Boulevard Road - Rani Jhansi Flyover - R/A Jhandewalan - D.B. Gupta Road - Sheela Cinema Road - Paharganj Bridge and reach New Delhi Railway Station.
Chinese President Xi Jinping won't attend this year's G20 meet.Instead premier of the State Council Li Qiang will attend the meet
Those attending include US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky will not be part of the summit
President Draupadi Murmu's invite to G20 foreign leaders and Chief Ministers for a dinner on September 9, says: "President of Bharat" instead of "President of India". This according to reports is the first change of India's nomenclature for any official event.
Delivery services will suspended between September 8 and September 10. Online delivery of only medicines will be permitted during this time.
Residents have been advised to use the Metro services . Do note: boarding/deboarding at Supreme Court Metro Station will not be permitted from Sept 9-10
All commercial vehicles and buses already present in Delhi shall be allowed on the Ring Road and road network beyond Ring Road towards Delhi border.
All medical shops, grocery shops, milk booths, and vegetable/fruit shops will be open throughout Delhi including New Delhi. Government employees, media personnel, medical practitioners and para-medics can use their vehicles in the Controlled Zone.
It depends on the security requirements, summit schedule and VIP movement from September 7 to September 11.
TSR and taxis will not be allowed to enter or ply in New Delhi from 5 am on September 9 to September 11. Only residents with valid IDs will be allowed use during this period