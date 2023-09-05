G20 Summit 2023 LIVE Updates: Buzz over 'President of Bharat' in G20 invite. All the details

Sep 05, 2023 / 01:41 pm

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE Updates: The G20 Summit kicks off on September 8 in New Delhi. Leaders from the group of 20 major economies of the world will discuss and find solutions to several issues including digital transformation, climate financing, Sustainable Development Goals, and food security among others.

The dinner invites for leaders for the Summit have been sent out in the name of the ‘President of Bharat’ instead of the customary ‘President of India’, creating a buzz.