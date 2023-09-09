G20 Summit 2023: African Union joins G20 as member nations accept PM Modi's proposal

The African Union, a continental body of 55 member states, will now enjoy the same status as the European Union - the only regional bloc with a full membership.

The African Union on September 9 joined the G20 after all member countries accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposal to bring this key bloc of the global south to the elite group of world’s top economies.

"With support from all of you, I invite African Union to join G20,” PM Modi said amid thunderous applause by world leaders at the Summit.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar later escorted President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union (AU), Azali Assoumani, to take his seat at the G20 high table.

