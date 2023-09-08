How Delhi's Shangri-La hotel is preparing to welcome Rishi Sunak, other G20 delegates

Shangri-La Hotel Delhi will host UK PM Rishi Sunak during the G20 summit (Image credit: @shangrilanewdelhi/Instagram)

Preparations are in full swing at Delhi’s Shangri-La Eros Hotel to welcome UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and other G20 delegates ahead of their scheduled arrival in the national capital.

The G20 summit, taking place on September 9 and 10, will see prominent world leaders congregating in Delhi. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Argentine President Alberto Fernández and IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva are among the top leaders who have already arrived in the national capital as of Friday, while US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are expected to land soon.

This afternoon, Shangri-La in Connaught Place shared glimpses of how the hotel has been decked up to welcome G20 delegates. The luxury hotel will host Sunak, Scholz and the UK and German G20 delegations over the weekend.

Shangri-La Delhi has put up special installations to welcome G20 delegates (Image credit: @shangrilanewdelhi/Instagram)

A larger-than-life installation of a pink lotus has been put up in the hotel lobby. Outside the hotel, an installation of the G20 logo will welcome guests as they arrive. The hotel also shared Instagram Stories showing staff ready with folded hands to welcome guests and three desserts on a tray that again features the saffron and green G20 logo.

Shangri-La Delhi has been decked up for the G20 summit (Image credit: @shangrilanewdelhi/Instagram)

“It’s almost time for the big reveal. We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to get everything ready,” the hotel wrote.

Twenty-three five-star hotels in Delhi have been designated for the stay of the dignitaries from different countries. US President Joe Biden will be staying at the ITC Maurya, while Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will be accommodated at the Imperial Hotel.

The Delhi government's Department of Food Safety has deployed its officers to ensure that G20 dignitaries and delegates are served hygienically cooked food during their stay at the city hotels, officials said.

A senior officer of the department said on Thursday that 18 food safety officers have been collecting samples of raw food items being used at the five-star hotels in New Delhi and the Aerocity area, where the foreign guests will stay.

(With inputs from PTI)