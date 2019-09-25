App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2019 09:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fuel price today: Petrol, diesel price stable on September 25, first time in eight days

In Delhi, the petrol price remained the same at Rs 74.13 per litre.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image: Pixabay
Representative image: Pixabay

The prices of petrol and diesel remained constant on September 25 after hitting a new high on the previous day. The price of a litre of petrol was Rs 79.79 and diesel Rs 70.37 in Mumbai, according to price information available from Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL).

The fuel price witnessed daily increase from September 17 to September 24, which had taken the cumulative price hike to Rs 2.08 per litre in case of petrol and Rs 1.59 for diesel in eight days.

In Delhi, the petrol price remained the same at Rs 74.13 per litre. The diesel price was Rs 67.07 per litre on September 25, as per the state-owned oil firm.

Close
In other metropolitan cities like Kolkata and Chennai, the price of petrol was Rs 76.82 per litre and Rs 77.06 respectively like the previous day. The diesel price in the two cities also remained the same and sold at Rs 69.49 per litre and Rs 70.91 per litre respectively.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 25, 2019 09:08 am

tags #Commodities #Current Affairs #diesel price #India #Petrol price

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.