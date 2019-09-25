Fuel price today: Petrol, diesel price stable on September 25, first time in eight days

The prices of petrol and diesel remained constant on September 25 after hitting a new high on the previous day. The price of a litre of petrol was Rs 79.79 and diesel Rs 70.37 in Mumbai, according to price information available from Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL).

The fuel price witnessed daily increase from September 17 to September 24, which had taken the cumulative price hike to Rs 2.08 per litre in case of petrol and Rs 1.59 for diesel in eight days.

In Delhi, the petrol price remained the same at Rs 74.13 per litre. The diesel price was Rs 67.07 per litre on September 25, as per the state-owned oil firm.