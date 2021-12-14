MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Former TRAI official Arvind Kumar joins as director-general of STPI

Kumar has worked with TRAI since 2004. Prior to that he worked with the Centre for Development of Telematics. He holds an M Tech degree from IIT-Varanasi

PTI
December 14, 2021 / 01:12 PM IST
STPI is one of the largest technology incubators in India with an area of about 13 lakh square feet spread across the country (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

STPI is one of the largest technology incubators in India with an area of about 13 lakh square feet spread across the country (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

Arvind Kumar, former senior advisor at telecom regulator TRAI, has joined as the director-general of the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), the state-owned autonomous organisation said on December 13.

Before joining STPI, Kumar worked with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) since 2004.

"STPI, in my opinion, should serve as a one-stop-shop for technology start-ups. I believe that start-ups can primarily contribute in fulfilling the government's vision of a $1 trillion digital economy," Kumar said.

STPI is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and focuses on building technology entrepreneurship and innovation in the country. It has launched over 25 centres of entrepreneurship in emerging technology domains.

Currently, STPI-registered units have crossed the Rs 5 lakh crore exports mark. It is one of the largest technology incubators in India with an area of about 13 lakh square feet spread across the country.

Close

STPI is also assisting in the formulation of the India BPO Promotion Scheme 2.0.

Further, to strengthen the electronics sector, STPI has undertaken the rolling out of the Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC 2.0) Scheme.

Kumar holds an M Tech degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Varanasi (IIT-Varanasi) and has also worked with the state-owned Centre for Development of Telematics before joining TRAI.
PTI
Tags: #Arvind Kumar #India #MEITY #STPI #Technology #TRAI
first published: Dec 14, 2021 01:08 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.