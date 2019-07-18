App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 05:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Former Congress MLAs Alpesh Thakor, Zala join BJP in Gujarat

Thakor and Zala resigned as MLAs on July 5, apparently after voting against Congress candidates in the Rajya Sabha bypolls.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

Former Congress legislators Alpesh Thakor and Dhavalsinh Zala joined the BJP in Gujarat on July 18. Thakur and Zala joined the ruling party at a function held in its headquarters here in the presence of Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani.

Thakor and Zala resigned as MLAs on July 5, apparently after voting against Congress candidates in the Rajya Sabha bypolls.

Thakore, the 43-year-old ex-MLA from Radhanpur in Patan district, had said earlier that he was unhappy in the Congress which he had joined in 2017 just ahead of the assembly polls that year.

Zala, a close associate of Thakor, was the MLA from Bayad in Sabarkantha district. He had said he was not feeling comfortable in the opposition party.

Thakor resigned from all posts in the Congress in April just before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in the state, where the BJP won all the 26 parliamentary seats for a second time in row.

However, he had continued as MLA.
First Published on Jul 18, 2019 05:43 pm

tags #Alpesh Thakor #BJP #Current Affairs #Gujarat #India #Politics

