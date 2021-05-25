Former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee hospitalised for COVID-19, health condition deteriorates

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee (Image: Reuters)

The health of former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee who tested positive for COVID last week has deteriorated and he has been admitted to a hospital in Kolkata, news agency PTI said.

Bhattacharjee's oxygen level dropped below 90, reports said. His wife Mira Bhattacharya also tested positive and was admitted to a city hospital.

The 77-year-old Bhattacharjee served as West Bengal's chief minister between November 2000 and May 2011 before Mamata Banerjee swept to power, ending more than three decades the Left Front rule in the state.

West Bengal, which voted for a new assembly in an election held over a month in March-April, has seen a spike in COVID-19 infections in recent months as the second wave hit India hard. The state government, which blamed the staggered elections for the surge, has imposed a lockdown till May 30 to curb the spread of infections.

As of May 25, the state had reported a total of 12.84 lakh COVID-19 cases since the outbreak started in early 2020. While more than 11.41 lakh patients have recovered but the state has around 1.28 lakh active cases. The state has reported more than 14,500 COVID deaths.