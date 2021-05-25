MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee hospitalised for COVID-19, health condition deteriorates

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee served as West Bengal's chief minister between 2000 and 2011 before Mamata Banerjee swept to power ending more than three decades of the Left rule in the state.

Moneycontrol News
May 25, 2021 / 01:22 PM IST
Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee (Image: Reuters)

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee (Image: Reuters)

The health of former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee who tested positive for COVID last week has deteriorated and he has been admitted to a hospital in Kolkata, news agency PTI said.

Bhattacharjee's oxygen level dropped below 90, reports said.  His wife Mira Bhattacharya also tested positive and was admitted to a city hospital.

The 77-year-old Bhattacharjee served as West Bengal's chief minister between November 2000 and May 2011 before Mamata Banerjee swept to power, ending more than three decades the Left Front rule in the state.

West Bengal, which voted for a new assembly in an election held over a month in March-April, has seen a spike in COVID-19 infections in recent months as the second wave hit India hard. The state government, which blamed the staggered elections for the surge, has imposed a lockdown till May 30 to curb the spread of infections.

As of May 25, the state had reported a total of 12.84 lakh COVID-19 cases since the outbreak started in early 2020. While more than 11.41 lakh patients have recovered but the state has around 1.28 lakh active cases. The state has reported more than 14,500 COVID deaths.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show
Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #west bengal
first published: May 25, 2021 01:05 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.