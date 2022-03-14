English
    FM Nirmala Sitharaman to table Jammu & Kashmir Budget in Parliament today

    The Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha are set to resume their normal sittings for the second part of the Budget session on March 14.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 14, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST
    File image of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Budget for 2022-23 in Parliament on Monday as the two Houses are set to resume their normal sittings for the second part of the Budget Session.

    "The Finance Minister to present a statement of estimated receipts and expenditure of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2022-23," reads an official statement.

    The two Houses will continue with most of the restrictions in place, following the COVID-19 protocol, seen in the earlier parts of the Parliament sessions.

    Also Read: House to resume Budget Session for second part today: What's on the agenda

    The second half of the Budget session will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Budget Session #Budget Session 2022 #finance minister Nirmala Sithamraman #FM Nirmala Sitharaman #Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)
    first published: Mar 14, 2022 09:47 am
