FM Nirmala Sitharaman to table Jammu & Kashmir Budget in Parliament today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Budget for 2022-23 in Parliament on Monday as the two Houses are set to resume their normal sittings for the second part of the Budget Session.
"The Finance Minister to present a statement of estimated receipts and expenditure of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2022-23," reads an official statement.
The two Houses will continue with most of the restrictions in place, following the COVID-19 protocol, seen in the earlier parts of the Parliament sessions.
The second half of the Budget session will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11.
