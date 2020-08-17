172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|five-fire-tenders-engaged-after-blaze-at-parliament-annexe-buildings-6th-floor-5713651.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2020 09:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fire at Parliament Annexe building’s 6th floor under control

A call was received at 7.30 am this morning and it is suspected the fire started following a short-circuit.

Moneycontrol News

A fire broke out on the sixth floor of Parliament Annexe building on August 17. Seven fire tenders were engaged in the fire fighting operation.

A call was received at 7.30 am and it is suspected the fire started following a short-circuit.

The fire has been brought under control, Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service told news agency PTI.

Close
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 08:45 am

tags #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.