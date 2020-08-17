Fire at Parliament Annexe building’s 6th floor under control

A call was received at 7.30 am this morning and it is suspected the fire started following a short-circuit.
A fire broke out on the sixth floor of Parliament Annexe building on August 17. Seven fire tenders were engaged in the fire fighting operation.
The fire has been brought under control, Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service told news agency PTI.
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 08:45 am