Financial Times Global MBA Rankings 2020: 4 Indian B-schools make it to top-100 list

These are the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B), the Indian School of Business (ISB), the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM-C) and the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A).
Four Indian business schools have made it to the top 100 list on the Financial Times' Global MBA Rankings 2020.
These are the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B), the Indian School of Business (ISB), the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM-C) and the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A).
IIM-B jumped 6 places from last year to the 27th spot this year. The B-school scored a full 100 in the 'employed at three month' category, which suggests that graduates from the institute's one-year full time MBA programme, the Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP), see 100 percent placements.
At the 28th rank is the Indian School of Business, which has seen a fall in its ranking from last year's 24th spot.
Meanwhile, IIM-C and IIM-A grabbed the 42nd and 61st spots respectively. For IIM-C, this is an improvement in ranking from last year's 49th position. Again, IIM-A which is considered one of India's leading business schools, has dropped from the 47th rank it achieved in 2019.The FT Global Rankings takes into consideration parameters like the salary today, weighted salary, career progress, aims achieved, percentage of female faculty, percentage of female students and other such factors.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.