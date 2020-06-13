App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2020 04:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Fell short of mandatory borrowing through debt securities in FY20: PNB Housing Finance

The housing finance company (HFC) said its incremental borrowing last fiscal was Rs 21,870 crore.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

PNB Housing Finance on Saturday said it fell short of mandatory borrowing through debt securities in 2019-20 by Rs 2,467.50 crore because of a subdued debt market.

The housing finance company (HFC) said its incremental borrowing last fiscal was Rs 21,870 crore.

Of this, the mandatory borrowing to be done through issuance of debt securities (25 percent of incremental borrowing) was Rs 5,467.50 crore, but the company's actual borrowing under this head stood at Rs 3,000 crore.

Close

Hence, there was a shortfall of Rs 2,467.50 crore in the mandatory borrowing through debt securities.

related news

"The long term debt securities market was very subdued for NBFC and HFC sector in general during the FY 2020 due to which the company was unable to tap the debt securities market for requisite 25 percent of the incremental long term borrowings," PNB Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.

The company's outstanding borrowing as on March 31, 2020 stood at Rs 58,475 crore.

The outstanding borrowings refer to those with original maturity of more than one year, excluding external commercial borrowings and inter corporate borrowings between parent and subsidiary, it said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 13, 2020 04:39 pm

tags #Business #India #Market news #PNB Housing Finance

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Preserving value in zero revenue days

Preserving value in zero revenue days

Remdesivir rollout to take more time as pharma firms working on providing safety, quality data

Remdesivir rollout to take more time as pharma firms working on providing safety, quality data

COVID-19 crisis | Home Minister Amit Shah to meet CM Kejriwal, LG Baijal on situation in capital

COVID-19 crisis | Home Minister Amit Shah to meet CM Kejriwal, LG Baijal on situation in capital

most popular

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.