Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Supreme Court to resume hearing on PILs seeking removal of farmers from Delhi borders

December 17, 2020 / 11:23 AM IST

rming a panel to break the three-week-long deadlock. The top court also said the agitation may soon become a national issue. Leaders of agitating farmers have asserted they will "make" the Centre repeal the three new agri reform laws in a hardening of their stand even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a conspiracy is afoot to confuse them and accused the opposition of shooting off farmers' shoulders. Farmers have so far rejected the government's offer of amendments in the new agriculture reform laws and a written assurance on continuing the MSP system. Previous five rounds of talks between the central government and representatives of 40 farmer unions remained inconclusive. Farmers have said that the protest will continue until their demands are met and the laws are scrapped. They fear that the new laws will dismantle the minimum support price (MSP) system and corporatise farming.

The Delhi Chalo farmers' protest at border points in New Delhi has entered the 22nd day today. The Supreme Court will today resume hearing on pleas seeking removal of farmers from Delhi borders. Observing that the Centre's talks with the protesting farmers have "not worked apparently" and were bound to fail, the Supreme Court had earlier indicated fo