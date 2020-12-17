MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
December 17, 2020 / 11:23 AM IST

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Supreme Court to resume hearing on PILs seeking removal of farmers from Delhi borders

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Farmers' agitation against the Centre's new farm reform laws has entered 22nd day today. Farmers from different states have been camping at Delhi's Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points to demand repeal of the agri reform laws.

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The Delhi Chalo farmers' protest at border points in New Delhi has entered the 22nd day today. The Supreme Court will today resume hearing on pleas seeking removal of farmers from Delhi borders. Observing that the Centre's talks with the protesting farmers have "not worked apparently" and were bound to fail, the Supreme Court had earlier indicated fo
rming a panel to break the three-week-long deadlock. The top court also said the agitation may soon become a national issue. Leaders of agitating farmers have asserted they will "make" the Centre repeal the three new agri reform laws in a hardening of their stand even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a conspiracy is afoot to confuse them and accused the opposition of shooting off farmers' shoulders. Farmers have so far rejected the government's offer of amendments in the new agriculture reform laws and a written assurance on continuing the MSP system. Previous five rounds of talks between the central government and representatives of 40 farmer unions remained inconclusive. Farmers have said that the protest will continue until their demands are met and the laws are scrapped. They fear that the new laws will dismantle the minimum support price (MSP) system and corporatise farming.
  • December 17, 2020 / 11:34 AM IST
  • December 17, 2020 / 11:27 AM IST

     Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Traffic disrupted on Delhi's key routes as thousands stay put at border points: The agitation against the Centre's new farm reform laws enters Week 4 with thousands of farmers camping at border points of Delhi adamant on their demands. There was a disruption of traffic movement on key routes in the national capital on Thursday. Farmers camping at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points have led to the closure of several routes in Delhi. 

    According to the city police, Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Sabholi and Mangesh borders are closed. Commuters have been advised to take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad and Singhu school toll tax borders, while traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road, they said. The Outer Ring Road, GTK road and NH-44 should be avoided, the police said. Those travelling to Haryana can take Jharoda (only single carriageway), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders, the police said.

    Gazipur border also remains closed for traffic coming from Gaziabad to Delhi. Commuters have been advised to take alternate routes via Anand Vihar, DND, Chilla, Apsara and Bhopra borders, they added.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • December 17, 2020 / 11:17 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | In the 1970s, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi effectively used the slogan, “They want Indira out, I want poverty out”, and would resort to ritualistic attacks on capitalism and against the ‘monopoly of Birla-Tata’ in her rallies. Cut to 2020, we have heard slogans about ‘suit-boot ki sarkar’ for the last five years directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of ushering in policies that only symbolise the rise of capital power over the state for the benefit big corporates.

    However, such sloganeering has not succeeded in veiling the fact that it is imperative to modernise agriculture. A decisive battle against the economic depravity in rural India is impossible if we don’t look for ways to bring resources into the struggling agricultural economy. Till the three agriculture Bills were thought of by the Modi government, the ruling parties in India were not willing to bite the bullet for a comprehensive modernisation of agriculture.

    Why is this so?

    Agriculture has remained a sensitive subject to tinker with because any well-intentioned move is fraught with huge political risks. A network of vested interests in the trade, particularly in states such as Punjab, and their entrenchment in all political parties, found it expedient to do nothing big to address the real issues of the ‘annadatta’ (the food provider, the farmer in this case).

    Opinion: Reforms and consensus do not always go hand in hand

  • December 17, 2020 / 11:04 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Delhi High Court has refused to entertain a PIL related to farmers' protests going on at various borders of Delhi. The Court noted that the Supreme Court is already hearing a similar matter. (ANI)

  • December 17, 2020 / 11:01 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Discussed farmers' protests against agri laws with Jaishankar: British Foreign Secretary Raab

    British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Wednesday said he discussed the protests by farmers against the three new agri laws with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar but also noted the UK respects the fact that the agricultural reforms initiated by India were its domestic matter. Raab also said the UK's Indo-Pacific "tilt" is aimed at grasping the opportunities as well as to manage "challenges and the pressures" arising out of China's actions.

    Asked about the UK's position on the raging protests by farmers at the border points of Delhi and whether he raised the issue during his talks with Indian leaders as demanded by several British parliamentarians, he said the matter was discussed with Jaishankar. I discussed the situation with Foreign Minister Jaishankar. Obviously, we respect the fact that the reforms going through your system here are domestic reforms. Of course, they have elicited the protests that you refer to, and your politics, in some sense because of the Indian diaspora in Britain, is our politics, Raab said. But I think India, as well as having a market-driven economy, also has a vibrant heritage of peaceful protests and vigorous debate and we watch that with interest and we respect it."

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • December 17, 2020 / 10:42 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Farm Acts already national laws; States need not notify separately, say experts: Amid ongoing protests by thousands of farmers against three new farm reform laws and assertions by some states that they would not notify these legislations, government officials and constitutional experts said these are already national laws and therefore states are not required to notify them separately. The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 -- are three farm laws which the central government notified in the 'Gazette of India' on September 27 after receiving the President's assent.

    A senior Agriculture Ministry official told PTI: "The three farm laws enacted by the central government are national laws. They have come into force across the country from the date of notification. So, a separate notification by each state is not required." In some states, farmers are already taking advantage of various provisions of these legislations, the official added. Asked if there was a special provision for the Delhi government which notified one of the three farm laws early this month, the official said, "It was not required."

    Expressing similar views, constitutional expert and former Lok Sabha Secretary-General Subhash Kashyap said: "These are national laws applicable throughout the country. They are printed in the Gazette and that is the notification for the entire country." "I don't think it is necessary for states to separately notify them," he added.

  • December 17, 2020 / 10:38 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Day of 'special joy' for farmers, says PM on Rs 3,500 crore subsidy for sugar mills: It is a day of "special joy" for crores of farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on December 16 soon after the government approved a subsidy of Rs 3,500 crore to sugar mills for clearing the dues of farmers and asserted that it will also help lakhs of workers associated with these mills. The government approved the subsidy for the export of 60 lakh tonnes of sugar during the ongoing marketing year 2020-21 as part of its efforts to help them clear outstanding dues to sugarcane farmers. 

  • December 17, 2020 / 10:22 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | UK Labour MP tweets says 'treatment of farmers in India' unacceptable: UK Labour MP Preet Kaur Gill wrote to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on the use of tear gas and water cannons against protesters. "While the Foreign Secretary is in India, I have written to him about the #FarmersProtests and the unacceptable use of tear gas and water cannons against peaceful protesters," she said in a tweet.

  • December 17, 2020 / 10:16 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Jaipur-Delhi highway remains partially blocked: The Jaipur-Delhi highway remained partially blocked as the farmers' stir against the Centre's agriculture reform laws entered its fourth day on the Haryana-Rajasthan border. Farmers led by Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav and former CPI (M) MLA Amra Ram are agitating on the stretch leading to Delhi in Shahjahanpur of Rajasthan's Alwar district, which borders Haryana. They had blocked the road on Sunday after police stopped their march to Delhi. 

    "We have not closed the highway. The government has closed it. The authorities should remove barricades and everything will open in 10 minutes. I assure the public," Yadav told reporters. He said they feel ashamed when people face problems. Last night, an ambulance arrived. We cleared the way but the Haryana Police did not remove barricades. Who is responsible for this," he asked. 

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • December 17, 2020 / 09:45 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Anti-Indian, feudalistic force behind farmers' stir, says Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday alleged that an anti-Indian and feudalistic force was behind the ongoing farmers' agitation against the new
    agricultural laws. He said that this force was also against the concepts of 'Bharatiyata' (Indianness) and India's self-reliance. "There is a force in the country which is basically anti-India and feudalistic. The people associated with this force are also against Indianness and the country's self-reliance. This force is behind the farmers' agitation," Pradhan told reporters.

    The Petroleum Minister was here to address a divisional farmers' convention organised by the BJP. "Who stood with China against its invasion (on India)?
    Who imposed the Emergency in India? Who ran nepotism in the country between 2004 and 2014? Those involved in these works are now engaged in instigating the farmers' agitation," he alleged. Questioning the farmers' protest, Pradhan said, "Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has agreed to give
    a written guarantee that the system of procurement of crops at the minimum support price (MSP) will continue in the country. Then on what issue the farmers' agitation is happening?"

  • December 17, 2020 / 09:23 AM IST

    Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | Central agri laws a step towards doubling farmers' income: CM Rawat: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday said the new central agriculture laws are in the interest of farmers and a major step towards doubling their income. Addressing a farmers' conference at the Rishikul ground in Haridwar virtually, Rawat claimed the new laws are based on the Swaminathan commission's report. "It is a significant step towards doubling the income of farmers, which is a major goal set by the Centre. Farmers have been given access to the open market and are now free to sell their produce wherever they like. A myth is being spread that the new farm laws will put an end to the MSP regime," Rawat said.

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.