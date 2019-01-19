App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 19, 2019 09:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | Apart from taxes, where does the government get its revenue from?

Watch the video to know where the government gets its revenue from and more.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

As you can guess, the government's main earnings are from taxes -- direct and indirect. However, the government doesn't earn only from taxes, it has other sources of revenue as well. Profits, dividends and telecom fees are some of the major sources of non-tax revenue.

The government also earns dividends from public sector undertakings (PSUs). It earns profits from PSUs by being a shareholder. Telecom licences and spectrum fees also yield revenue. Apart from this, another source of non-tax revenue is disinvestment and interest. Disinvestment in PSUs is a major non-tax revenue source. The government also gives loans to states from time to time. Interest on these loans gives additional revenues.

Royalty and other fees from companies on oil and gas blocks also form part of the revenue earned. It gets tuition fees at government-run schools and entry fees at museums and monuments. Charges from CGHS or Central Government Health scheme and related services also yield revenue.

All these sources together from the non-tax revenue stream for the government.

Watch the video by our Deputy Executive Editor, Gaurav Choudhury, for more insights on Budget 2019.
First Published on Jan 19, 2019 09:59 am

tags #Budget 2019 #direct tax #Economy #India #indirect tax #non-tax revenue #public sector undertakings #revenue #taxes #video

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.