English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Excise policy: Manish Sisodia sent to 14-day judicial custody in money laundering case

    Special Judge M K Nagpal sent the senior AAP leader to jail till April 5 after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) produced him on conclusion of his custodial interrogation in the matter.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 22, 2023 / 02:43 PM IST
    Former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia

    Former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia

    A Delhi court on Wednesday sent former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to 14-day judicial custody in a money laundering case arising out of the excise policy matter.

    Special Judge M K Nagpal sent the senior AAP leader to jail till April 5 after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) produced him on conclusion of his custodial interrogation in the matter.

    The anti-money laundering probe agency has so far quizzed Sisodia for seven days in its custody in the matter.

    On Tuesday, the special court deferred the hearing to March 25 on the bail plea of Sisodia in the main case being probed by the CBI.

    The CBI on February 26 arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

    The ED arrested Sisodia on March 9 in Tihar jail, where he was lodged in connection with the case being probed by the CBI.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Current Affairs #Excise Policy #India #Manish Sisodia
    first published: Mar 22, 2023 02:43 pm