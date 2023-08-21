English
    Envoys of six nations present credentials to President Murmu

    PTI
    August 21, 2023 / 08:38 PM IST
    President Droupadi Murmu on August 21 received credentials from the envoys of six nations, including Australia and the Netherlands, at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, an official statement said.

    Those who presented their credentials were Capaya Rodriguez Gonzalez, the Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela; Victor Hugo Echeverri Jaramillo, the Ambassador of the Republic of Colombia; and Ambassador of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Ali Achoui, it said.

    The statement, issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, said Kenneth Felix Haczynski da Nobrega, the Ambassador of the Federative Republic of Brazil; Philip Green, the High Commissioner of Australia; and Ambassador of the Kingdom of Netherlands Marie Louisa Gerards also presented their credentials. PTI AKV SZM SZM

    first published: Aug 21, 2023 08:38 pm

