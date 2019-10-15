ED summons Praful Patel in money laundering case linked to Iqbal Mirchi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Nationalist Congress Party leader Praful Patel in connection with an alleged money laundering case involving family members of late dreaded gangster Iqbal Mirchi.

Patel has been asked to depose on October 18, three days before Maharashtra goes to polls.

According to ED, the third and fourth floors of Ceejay House - built by Patel's Millennium Developers - were transferred to Mirchi's wife Hajra Iqbal.

ED on October 11 had arrested two persons who had allegedly facilitated the deal.

ED argued in court that income from properties belonging to Mirchi, worth Rs 2,000 crore, were used for terror financing.

PMLA court ordered five days police custody to Ranjit Bindra and judicial custody to Harun Yusuf, who was chairman of Yusuf Trust.

However, Patel held a press conference on October 15 and said his family was directed to provide alternate accommodation to Hajra. According to Patel, Millennium Developers had given 14000 sqft property to Hajra in Worli.

Here's a chronology of Ceejay House:

- The property, bought in 1963 from Maharaja of Gwalior, belonged to 65 persons, including 21 members of the Patel family.

- A building named Shriniketan was constructed, now known as Ceejay House, on plot F in 1970. There were disputes in the family and a lawsuit was filed in Bombay High Court in 1978.

- A court receiver was appointed by Bombay HC for the property. A portion of Plot F on the rear side of the building had been in possession of MK Mohammad and he had constructed two restaurants - Sea Side Inn and Lalit.

- A suit was filed by the court receiver against MK Mohammad in 1978 for deceleration of title for the said portion in 1980. Mohammad settled the suit in 1988 and entered consent terms

- Mohammad was declared as owner of the said portion of land and Mohammad had to pay Rs 7 lakhs to court receiver.

- By a deed of assignment, Mohammad in 1990 gave and transferred the property to Hajra Iqbal Memon, which was registered with the Registrar and Rs 7 lakh was paid by Hajra to the court receiver, which was accepted.

- In 1996, Poonam Chambers, a adjoining building, collapsed and thus some adjacent structures were damaged. Ceejay House also suffered damages in a fire. In 1999, one of the Patel family members filed a suit against Hajra Memon, challenging the assignment decree".

- In 1999, Millennium Developers Ltd, Patel's family company, agreed to undertake development of building and negotiate with tenants and providing then with alternate accommodation and relocating them in new building

- The 1999 suit was settled and Hajra Memon at a monthly rent of Rs 10000 and property of around 14000 square feet in the new building and the court receiver was informed about the consent decree

- In 2004. an agreement, as per the consent decree for alternate accommodation, was executed and 14000 square feet premises converted I to ownership of Hajra, Asif Memon and Junaid Memon.

- In 2007, deed of confirmation was signed between Hajra and others and duly registered with the collector.

- In 2007, property of around 3194 sq feet from the said property of Hajra Memon given on lease to Swift India Ltd a multinational company.

- In 2011, property of around 7199 sq ft given on rent to one company Arshiya international for a monthly rent of Rs 19, 80000.

Patel said that Hajra has been paying income tax and got passport in 1999. The then government did not issue any lookout notice.