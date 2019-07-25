App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2019 10:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

ED grills former Haryana CM Hooda in land grab case

Several farmers and land owners are alleged to have been cheated to the tune of about Rs 1,500 crore in the case.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The ED on July 25 questioned former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in connection with a money laundering case wherein land was acquired in the state "illegally" with alleged connivance of senior government functionaries and bureaucrats, officials said. They said Hooda was grilled in Chandigarh and his statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the case, also known as the Manesar (Gurgaon) land deal alleged irregularities case.

Several farmers and land owners are alleged to have been cheated to the tune of about Rs 1,500 crore in the case.

The agency had filed a PMLA case in the alleged land scam deal in September, 2016 on the basis of a CBI FIR.

Close

The CBI FIR had alleged that initially the Haryana government issued a notification under the Land Acquisition Act (section 4) for acquiring land measuring about 912 acres for setting up an industrial model township.

related news

After this, all the plots had allegedly been grabbed from the land owners by private builders at meagre rates.

It was also alleged that an order was then passed by the the competent authority, which is the Director of Industries, on August 24, 2007 releasing this land from the acquisition process in violation of the government policy, in favour of the builders, their companies and agents, instead of the original land owners.

The CBI has alleged in its FIR that in this manner, land measuring about 400 acres, the market value of which at that time was above Rs 4 crore per acre, was allegedly purchased by the private builders and others from the innocent land owners for only about Rs 100 crore.
First Published on Jul 25, 2019 10:20 pm

tags #Bhupinder Singh Hooda #Current Affairs #Enforcement Directorate #Haryana #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.