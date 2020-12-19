MARKET NEWS

ED attaches Rs 11.86 crore assets of Farooq Abdullah, others in JKCA money laundering case

While the book value of these attached properties is Rs 11.86 crore, their market value is about Rs 60-70 crore, PTI sources revealed.

Moneycontrol News
December 19, 2020 / 07:17 PM IST
File image: Farooq Abdullah

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on December 19 attached assets worth Rs 11.86 crore of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah and others in connection with its money laundering probe linked to alleged financial irregularities in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association, reported news agency PTI.

The agency is reported to have issued a provisional attachment order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and the attached properties are located in Jammu and Srinagar.

Two immovable assets are residential, one is a commercial property while three other plots of land have also been attached by the Enforcement Directorate.

The 83-year-old NC patron has been questioned by the ED, in this case, a number of times, the last being in October at Srinagar.

With inputs from PTI
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Enforcement Directorate #Farooq Abdullah
first published: Dec 19, 2020 07:17 pm

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccination will be voluntary, says Health Ministry; Moderna vaccine to get emergency use approval in US soon

