EAM S Jaishankar writes to US, Canada ambassadors after four Indians freeze to death while crossing border

Representative image (Source: Reuters)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has written to the Indian ambassadors in both the United States and Canada to take immediate cognizance of reports of four Indian nationals, including an infant, freezing to death on the US-Canada border.



Shocked by the report that 4 Indian nationals, including an infant have lost their lives at the Canada-US border. Have asked our Ambassadors in the US and Canada to urgently respond to the situation.

— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 21, 2022

The minister took to Twitter on January 21 and wrote: “Shocked by the report that four Indian nationals, including an infant, have lost their lives at the Canada-US border. Have asked our Ambassadors in the US and Canada to urgently respond to the situation.”

Jaishankar’s tweet came in response to reports that the family of four, including the baby, died from exposure to harsh weather on the Canadian side of the border with the US in an apparent case of human smuggling.

The four bodies – an adult male, an adult female, a teen, and an infant -- were found by the Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) on January 19 near Emerson.

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy had shared the news with the media in a news conference a day later. She said: “What I am about to share is going to be difficult for many people to hear… an absolute and heartbreaking tragedy. At this very early stage of the investigation, it appears that they all died due to exposure to the cold weather.”

She added that all the four deceased persons were located within nine to 12 metres of the border.

MacLatchy further informed that the group was “on their own in the middle of a blizzard and faced not only the cold weather but endless fields, large snowdrifts, and complete darkness.”

The US Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota issued a release stating that 47-year-old Steve Shand of Florida had been arrested and charged with human smuggling in connection with the incident. It added that Shand was driving with two passengers determined to be undocumented foreign nationals from India.

(With inputs from agencies)