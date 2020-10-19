172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|drugs-worth-rs-13-crore-hidden-in-albums-photo-frames-seized-at-bengaluru-airport-5983861.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 08:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Drugs worth Rs 13 crore hidden in albums, photo frames seized at Bengaluru airport

The consignment of 13.2 kilos of pseudoephedrine was found concealed in photo frames and albums that were bound for Australia.

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
Representative Image

In one of the biggest drug seizures in recent times, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized a narcotics consignment worth Rs 13 crore at the Bengaluru International Airport on October 18. The consignment of 13.2 kilos of pseudoephedrine was found concealed in photo frames and albums that were bound for Australia.

The Hindu reported that the narcotic drug consignment had already reached Singapore's Changi airport, where it was intercepted and was eventually returned to Bengaluru last week. The origin of the pseudoephedrine parcel has been traced back to Chennai and it was reportedly being sent through a private courier service.

A Kempegowda International Airport official said that by the time they had received intel about the pseudoephedrine consignment being smuggled, it had already reached Singapore. Thankfully, it was sent back and busted open.

Close

When the consignment was opened, photo frames, photo albums, bangles, and other personal items were found inside it. The items were carefully chosen to make them look like they were being sent to a family member or acquaintance in Australia. However, upon examining them, the DRI officials found narcotic substances hidden inside the album covers and behind the photo frames that looked thicker than usual.

related news

Notably, pseudoephedrine is a narcotic substance that is used to make several drugs such as methamphetamine. In India, it is notified as a controlled substance. Pseudoephedrine sells for Rs 1 crore per kilo and DRI officials say even 1.5 kg of the substance is enough to produce one kilo of methamphetamine.

So far, more than 500 kg of the precursor drug have been seized in India, despite strict lockdown measures being implemented across the country in view of the coronavirus pandemic outbreak. It was reportedly found being smuggled inside spools of thread and wedding invitations.
First Published on Oct 19, 2020 08:35 pm

tags #Bengaluru #Directorate of Revenue Intelligence #drug bust #Kempegowda International Airport #Narcotics

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.