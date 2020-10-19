Drugs worth Rs 13 crore hidden in albums, photo frames seized at Bengaluru airport

In one of the biggest drug seizures in recent times, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized a narcotics consignment worth Rs 13 crore at the Bengaluru International Airport on October 18. The consignment of 13.2 kilos of pseudoephedrine was found concealed in photo frames and albums that were bound for Australia.

The Hindu reported that the narcotic drug consignment had already reached Singapore's Changi airport, where it was intercepted and was eventually returned to Bengaluru last week. The origin of the pseudoephedrine parcel has been traced back to Chennai and it was reportedly being sent through a private courier service.

A Kempegowda International Airport official said that by the time they had received intel about the pseudoephedrine consignment being smuggled, it had already reached Singapore. Thankfully, it was sent back and busted open.

When the consignment was opened, photo frames, photo albums, bangles, and other personal items were found inside it. The items were carefully chosen to make them look like they were being sent to a family member or acquaintance in Australia. However, upon examining them, the DRI officials found narcotic substances hidden inside the album covers and behind the photo frames that looked thicker than usual.

Notably, pseudoephedrine is a narcotic substance that is used to make several drugs such as methamphetamine. In India, it is notified as a controlled substance. Pseudoephedrine sells for Rs 1 crore per kilo and DRI officials say even 1.5 kg of the substance is enough to produce one kilo of methamphetamine.

So far, more than 500 kg of the precursor drug have been seized in India, despite strict lockdown measures being implemented across the country in view of the coronavirus pandemic outbreak. It was reportedly found being smuggled inside spools of thread and wedding invitations.