English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
#Ep 5: The Consistent Compounders Show :Stay tuned to catch Saurabh Mukherjea in conversation with Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund.
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Disaster in the Himalayas: How a rare February landslide left more than 200 dead

Avalanches and flash flooding in the Himalayas are common during summer and monsoon months, as melting snow and heavy rains combine. But incidents like this are rare so early in the year, alarming scientists studying climate change that is rapidly heating the world's highest mountains.

Reuters
February 26, 2021 / 01:44 PM IST
(Picture Credits: IANS)

(Picture Credits: IANS)

A landslide 20 kilometres west of Nanda Devi, India's second-highest peak, resulted in a flash flood on Feb. 7 that left more than 200 dead, and swept away two state hydro-electric projects, according to satellite imagery reviewed by Reuters.

Avalanches and flash flooding in the Himalayas are common during summer and monsoon months, as melting snow and heavy rains combine. But incidents like this are rare so early in the year, alarming scientists studying climate change that is rapidly heating the world's highest mountains.

Scientists are still studying the details of exactly what happened, but said heavy snowfall followed by bright sunshine led to snow-melt in the area.

That could have triggered a chain reaction that led to an avalanche and heavy flow of ice, water, rocks and debris surging down the Dhauliganga River valley and destroying villages. While at least 70 bodies were recovered, the state government has formally declared that another 136 people missing are presumed dead.

Dave Petley, Professor of Geography at The University of Sheffield, told Reuters that there was a reduction in the amount of snow, which could have helped trigger the landslide, but not enough to cause downstream flooding.

Close

Related stories

"There was clearly a thaw event happening at the time of the landslide. But this looks to be superficial snow only, not large volumes," said Petley, who studies landslide events.

The disaster has prompted calls by environmental groups for a review of power projects in the ecologically sensitive mountains. Experts say rampant construction is adding to the burden weighing on rural communities across the Himalayas, especially in areas close to glaciers.
Reuters
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Uttarakhand #Uttarakhand Glacier Burst
first published: Feb 26, 2021 01:35 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 229 school hostel students test positive in Maharashtra; Pfizer-BioNTech shot could help end pandemic, says study

Coronavirus Essential | 229 school hostel students test positive in Maharashtra; Pfizer-BioNTech shot could help end pandemic, says study

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.